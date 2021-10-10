Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

IS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,054,000.

IS opened at $10.47 on Friday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

