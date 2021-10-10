Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of KMPR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. 256,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,896. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kemper by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kemper by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

