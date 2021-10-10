Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Alithya Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alithya Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

