Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce ($1.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.79). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

