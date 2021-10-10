Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.48 EPS

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce ($1.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.79). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.