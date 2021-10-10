Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. AT&T reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 38,968,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,566,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

