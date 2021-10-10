Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $4.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $18.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

