Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $107.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.79 million. Perion Network posted sales of $83.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $437.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.49 million to $439.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $563.04 million, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $565.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 261,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

