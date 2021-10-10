Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce $327.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.55 million. Trex posted sales of $231.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 268,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

