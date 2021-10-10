Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $327.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.45 million and the lowest is $324.55 million. Trex posted sales of $231.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 268,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,736. Trex has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

