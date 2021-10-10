Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

WBT stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 15.8% during the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $2,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 347,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

