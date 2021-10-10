Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price at $59.14

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.14.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.
In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of 89bio stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.