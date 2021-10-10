Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Target Price at $59.14

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

