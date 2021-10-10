Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target at $21.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.