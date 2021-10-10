Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price at $60.80

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
