Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Target Price at $2,166.67

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,166.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $15.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,675.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,841.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,682.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,551.96.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

