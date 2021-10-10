Brokerages Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price at $47.83

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

BASE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 371,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,781. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

