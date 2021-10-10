Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

