Brokerages Set Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target at $13.20

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $117,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

SNSE stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

