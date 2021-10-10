Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$157.25

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

WSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP traded down C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 225,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,619. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$170.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.40.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.13%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

