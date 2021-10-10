Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($2.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHVN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

