Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

