BTIG Research Cuts Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) Price Target to $31.00

Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VYGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

