BTIG Research Cuts Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) Price Target to $31.00

Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VYGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
