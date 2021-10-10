BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 940,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.