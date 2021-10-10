Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON BNZL traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,399 ($31.34). The company had a trading volume of 460,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,857. The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,580.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,461.74. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.