Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Down 4.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,751.00 and last traded at $1,755.70. Approximately 764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,834.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,210.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,967.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,874.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total transaction of $817,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

