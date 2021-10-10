Cadence Bancorporation to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a dividend on Friday, October 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Cadence Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

