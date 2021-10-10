CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $80.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $80.80 million. CalAmp posted sales of $88.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $324.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $326.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $349.66 million, with estimates ranging from $341.47 million to $358.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CalAmp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 14.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CalAmp by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CAMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 97,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,215. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.