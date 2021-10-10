Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a P/E ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CVGW has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.