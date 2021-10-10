Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 523,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 75,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $28.27 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

