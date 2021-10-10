Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

