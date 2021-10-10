Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $248,000 in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QINT stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

