Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

CEM stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

