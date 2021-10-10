Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,229 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at $15,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 389,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 933,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 863,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

