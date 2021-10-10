Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQL stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

