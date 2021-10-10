Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 1,578,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,677. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

