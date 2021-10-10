Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stake Cut by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,701 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $20,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,181 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.25.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

