Canaccord Genuity Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.00.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.56. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.