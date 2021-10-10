Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

CSIQ stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

