CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 10,419 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

