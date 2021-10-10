CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,082 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

