CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 80,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 74,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

BMY stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.