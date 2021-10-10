Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 3,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 797,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.