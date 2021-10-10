CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $13.76 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -229.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,982 shares of company stock worth $3,051,918. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

