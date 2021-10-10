Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.21

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.21 ($19.07) and traded as high as €16.21 ($19.07). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.94 ($18.75), with a volume of 2,500,270 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.22.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

