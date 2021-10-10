Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,491 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $195.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

