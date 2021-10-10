Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.95. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 134,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

