CBC.network Price Tops $0.0726 on Exchanges (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded up 111.7% against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $5.67 million worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.14 or 0.00222929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00098853 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

