Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $126.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,875,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

