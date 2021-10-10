Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 71 ($0.93).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.93. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 60.66 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 95,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,530 in the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

