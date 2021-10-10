Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $185.67 million and approximately $707,688.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00003105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.50 or 0.99781806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.06412074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,540,944 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

