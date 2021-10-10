Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of CERE opened at $32.60 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

